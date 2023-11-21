Politics

Romania's Schengen membership on JHA Council agenda in December

21 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Schengen membership of Romania and Bulgaria is on the agenda of the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council on December 5, USR MEP Vlad Gheorghe announced.

Sources familiar with the matter consulted by Hotnews.ro said that the topic was included on the JHA agenda at Romania's request, and the discussions are "advanced" and "progress" is being achieved.

However, Austria keeps ruling out Schengen enlargement as long as the functioning of the no-border area fails to address the migrants issue.

Austria's minister of foreign affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, was recently quoted by Die Presse as saying that Vienna maintains its veto against the expansion of the Schengen area with Romania and Bulgaria. The Austrian official insisted, however, that the blockade would not be directed against Romania or Bulgaria, there being "a fundamental problem" with Schengen.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roberto Pangiarella/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania's Schengen membership on JHA Council agenda in December

21 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Schengen membership of Romania and Bulgaria is on the agenda of the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council on December 5, USR MEP Vlad Gheorghe announced.

Sources familiar with the matter consulted by Hotnews.ro said that the topic was included on the JHA agenda at Romania's request, and the discussions are "advanced" and "progress" is being achieved.

However, Austria keeps ruling out Schengen enlargement as long as the functioning of the no-border area fails to address the migrants issue.

Austria's minister of foreign affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, was recently quoted by Die Presse as saying that Vienna maintains its veto against the expansion of the Schengen area with Romania and Bulgaria. The Austrian official insisted, however, that the blockade would not be directed against Romania or Bulgaria, there being "a fundamental problem" with Schengen.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roberto Pangiarella/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets