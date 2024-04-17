Romania is pivotal to defending NATO’s eastern flank, Jens Stoltenberg says

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, and Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis discussed the security in Ukraine and the region during a phone call on Tuesday, April 16. After the call, the NATO head said in a post on social media that Romania is pivotal in defending the Alliance’s eastern flank while remaining committed to further supporting Ukraine.

“Good call with Klaus Iohannis on support for Ukraine. I encourage all Allies to dig deep to provide more ammunition & air defences. Romania is pivotal to defending NATO’s Eastern flank and committed to supporting Ukraine,” reads Stoltenberg’s post on X.

In his turn, the Romanian leader also said on the same social media platform that the discussion with the NATO head focused on the security situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea region.

“I just had a substantial discussion with NATO SecGen Jens Stoltenberg focusing on the security situation in Ukraine and in the Black Sea. Romania has strongly supported Ukraine from day one and we will continue resolutely,” reads Klaus Iohannis’s post.

Last month, Klaus Iohannis officially announced his bid for the position of NATO secretary general. “I am undertaking this bid in the name of Romania, with all responsibility, and this decision is based on Romania’s performance, the experience accumulated over two presidential mandates, the deep understanding of the challenges facing NATO, Europe, and especially our region, and my firm commitment to NATO’s fundamental values and objectives,” he said at the time.

(Photo source: Palinchak/Dreamstime.com)