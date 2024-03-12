Politics

Romanian president announces bid for NATO secretary general job

12 March 2024

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis announced his bid for the position of NATO secretary general in a press statement on March 12th.

“I am undertaking this bid in the name of Romania, with all responsibility, and this decision is based on Romania’s performance, the experience accumulated over two presidential mandates, the deep understanding of the challenges facing NATO, Europe, and especially our region, and my firm commitment to NATO’s fundamental values and objectives,” Iohannis said.

Today's announcement comes after reports last month that Romanian diplomats notified peers in other NATO countries about plans to propose Iohannis for the Alliance's secretary general position.

The president argued that Romania “proved it is a pillar of stability and security in the region” and underlined that one of his major priorities in his mandates has been a national pact to allot 2% of GDP on defense.

“We have now reached 2.5% of the GDP. We are among the allies who understood and made this commitment since the beginning. Romania contributes to all NATO missions, the Balkans, and the Black Sea security; we support Ukraine unconditionally,” he said.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

