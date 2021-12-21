Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

JC Flowers reportedly close to selling its Romanian bank First Bank

21 December 2021
JC Flowers, the American investment fund that owns First Bank Romania, seems to have eventually found a buyer, according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Economica.net.

The US fund took over the Romanian subsidiary of Greek group Piraeus in 2018 and absorbed Bank Leumi in 2020 to hold a market share of some 1.3%.

JC Flowers planned to pursue massive investment and development of the Piraeus branch - rebranded First Bank - for several years, prior to the exit. But the Covid pandemic complicated the exit plan but didn't put it on ice, though.

JC Flowers has not provided an official answer to Economica.net's questions on this topic.

(Photo: Lenutaidi/ Dreamstime)

