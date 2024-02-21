Events

Jazz in the Park: Avishai Cohen Trio, Tigran Hamasyan Trio, Jazzanova among artists announced for Cluj festival

21 February 2024

Cymande, Avishai Cohen Trio, Manu Katche, Tigran Hamasyan Trio, Jazzanova Live, Kinga Glyk, KRiSPER, Amphitrio, Oreglo, and Wasted Generation are among the first names announced for this year’s edition of Jazz in the Park festival.

The 12th edition of the event is scheduled to take place between August 30 and September 1 at the Romulus Vuia Ethnographic Park in Cluj-Napoca. The festival will feature four stages and one night stage, in addition to many specially curated activities, the organizers have said.

“We are very fond of the people in the Jazz in the Park community and are grateful to feel their support and involvement in all our efforts. That’s why, I think, the joy is even greater for us when we manage to confirm artists they’ve requested. This year, it happened not with just one, but with three names. It wasn’t easy, given that the Jazz in the Park period is atypical for tours, but we managed. When your motivation is a growing community, things fall nicely into place,” festival manager Denisa Dan said.

Passes for the festival are on sale, currently priced at RON 300. From March 15, they will be priced at RON 399, and from July 23 at RON 475.

Further details on the event here.

(Photo: Stefano Ember | Dreamstime.com)

1

