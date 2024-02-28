Jazz in Church: Festival returns to Lutheran Church in Bucharest for ninth edition

Jazz manouche, Byzantine music, and improvisation are part of the program of this year’s Jazz in Church, set to take place between April 18 and April 21 at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest.

The 2024 edition will pay homage to Django Reinhardt, known as the father of jazz manouche, and the festival will be opened by Bireli Lagrene, the French jazz guitarist who came to prominence in the 1980s with his style influenced by Reinhardt.

The concert of Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet is another highlight of the program. With a delicate and nuanced interpretation, Sinopolous can cross the boundaries of classical and jazz genres, while staying true to Greece and Mediterranean folk traditions.

The last evening of the festival will bring a concert from the trio made up of Théo Ceccaldi, Valentin Ceccaldi, and Guillaume Aknine. The trio revisits motifs, images, and fragments of jazz manouche while adding original ideas and sound.

(Photo: Wang Song/ Dreamstime)

