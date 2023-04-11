Software solutions provider htss appoints new CEO

htss, an IT&C company specialized in providing business software solutions, appointed Simona Pavelescu as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. The company’s portfolio counts more than 1,000 customers in 11 countries, and its goal is to become the main partner for digitalization in the healthcare industry at the European level.

Simona Pavelescu is an experienced leader passionate about understanding human behaviour and identifying business opportunities that deliver expected results. She brings over 19 years of experience in the IT industry, which means she is “well-positioned to guide the company in achieving its objectives and continuing to innovate and become an industry leader,” the company said.

“Our goal is to become the leading partner for the digitization of the local and European healthcare & pharma industry and to develop digital solutions for adjacent industries, both public and private, such as retail,” said Simona Pavelescu, htss CEO.

“htss aims to be a one-stop shop for products, services, and infrastructure. We believe that our lines of code will increase life expectancy and help the healthcare system respond quickly to patient needs,” she added.

htss was established in 2012, and today, its portfolio counts more than 1,000 customers in 11 countries. Among the most sought-after proprietary solutions are pharmaceutical - pharmacy management software; telemedica - telemedicine solution; omnimedica - software solution for clinics and hospitals; shiftin - automated shift planning software; or mindclass - e-learning platform.

