Flight Festival brings James Arthur to Timișoara this summer

Timișoara’s Flight Festival revealed the first artists in its 2024 lineup, and chart-topping musician James Arthur is on the list. The concert will be the English artist’s first in the city in western Romania.

The Flight Festival 2024 lineup also includes Subcarpați, Deliric x Silent Strike w/ Muse Orchestra, and Mario Fresh.

“James Arthur, the British singer adored for his incredible voice and hits that make your heart skip a beat, is coming to Timișoara for the first time. He conquered the UK charts with his fifth studio album, Bitter Sweet Love, his second album to reach number one,” the organizers said.

The event will also have a drum & bass stage, and the first announced is British duo Matrix & Futurebound.

Flight Festival will take place at the Bănățean Village Museum on June 21-23. Tickets can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro or from the IaBilet network, Flanco, Muzica, IQ BOX stores, and Selfpay terminals.

(Photo source: the organizers)