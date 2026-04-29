Auto parts producer Iwis expands facility in Romania’s Oradea

German manufacturer Iwis has expanded its production facility in CTPark Oradea.

The 4,000 sqm extension was completed and handed over by CTP, the developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics real estate. The project expands the company’s existing 7,000 sqm production facility, bringing its total footprint to 11,000 sqm.

The German company’s investment amounted to EUR 5 million, Economedia reported. The venue will host both production capacities and additional office space for the shared services division.

The extension enables Iwis to increase its production capacity and support its strategy. The expansion is supported by the park’s strong connectivity and proximity to key transport routes and the Hungarian border.

Across its three industrial parks in Oradea, namely CTPark Oradea City, CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, and CTPark Oradea North, CTP is approaching a total leasable area of 100,000 sqm following the completion of ongoing developments. CTP had a portfolio of 14.6 million sqm of GLA across 11 countries at the end of 2025.

Iwis is a family-owned company with international operations, with 110 years of experience in drive technology and precision chain solutions.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)