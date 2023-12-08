Events

Diplomatic community in Romania joins IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar in Bucharest this weekend

08 December 2023

Representatives from 60 diplomatic missions and communities in Romania will participate this weekend in the 31st edition of the IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar. The event, organized by the International Women’s Association (IWA) under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, supports the Dignity for the Elderly cause this year. 

Every year, the international community in Romania responds to IWA’s invitation to support local projects in which the organization is involved.

This weekend, the diplomatic community in Romania will meet at the National Library in Bucharest on December 10 to create a mosaic of global cultures within the 2023 IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar. The program includes music, dance, craft demonstrations, culinary customs, and presentations of traditional objects representing each of the 60 countries. 

Chairlady Marina Coanda Bundac said: “Our Bazaar is a celebration of diversity, and this year’s edition, organized with the generous dedication of more than 500 volunteers, promises to be a true testament to the power of collaboration and compassion. In alignment with the values of the International Human Rights Day, our event showcases the collective efforts of the community, working together to create positive change.”

President Delia Sfetcu added in her turn: “The IWA Bazaar has been a beacon of compassion and goodwill for over three decades. As we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we are proud to continue our tradition of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The International Women’s Association (IWA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cultural exchange, charity, and community service. With a history spanning 45 years, the IWA continues to positively impact the local and global community through its various initiatives.

(Photo source: Facebook/IWA)

1

