Events

Christmas tree charity auction raises funds for vulnerable Romanian children at 23rd edition in December

28 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Designers and artists have once again joined the Festivalului Brazilor de Crăciun/Christmas Tree Festival charity event in Bucharest, creating unique Christmas trees to be auctioned during the 23rd edition next month. This year’s event will be held on December 8 at the National Art Museum of Romania.

Save the Children Romania said it dedicated the 2023 edition of the Christmas Tree Festival to raising funds for the education of vulnerable children.

Funds worth more than EUR 8.1 million were raised at the previous 22 editions of the charity event, which supported the socio-educational integration of 211,127 children. EUR 820,000 was collected in the previous edition alone, which ensured educational and social services for 42,000 children in 2023.

“A child living below the poverty line is a child who is malnourished, in poor health and, moreover, with diminished chances of overcoming his environment’s vulnerabilities. That is why access to education is crucial, along with integrated social policies to correct vulnerabilities. Poverty kills education, and our responsibility is to lessen the effects of poverty on children as much as possible,” said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

The partnership between the National Art Museum of Romania and Save the Children meant 1,150 workshops benefiting 850 children. For many of these children, it was their first time visiting the National Art Museum of Romania and interacting with art. The collaboration will continue throughout 2024.

Further details about the event are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Christmas tree charity auction raises funds for vulnerable Romanian children at 23rd edition in December

28 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Designers and artists have once again joined the Festivalului Brazilor de Crăciun/Christmas Tree Festival charity event in Bucharest, creating unique Christmas trees to be auctioned during the 23rd edition next month. This year’s event will be held on December 8 at the National Art Museum of Romania.

Save the Children Romania said it dedicated the 2023 edition of the Christmas Tree Festival to raising funds for the education of vulnerable children.

Funds worth more than EUR 8.1 million were raised at the previous 22 editions of the charity event, which supported the socio-educational integration of 211,127 children. EUR 820,000 was collected in the previous edition alone, which ensured educational and social services for 42,000 children in 2023.

“A child living below the poverty line is a child who is malnourished, in poor health and, moreover, with diminished chances of overcoming his environment’s vulnerabilities. That is why access to education is crucial, along with integrated social policies to correct vulnerabilities. Poverty kills education, and our responsibility is to lessen the effects of poverty on children as much as possible,” said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

The partnership between the National Art Museum of Romania and Save the Children meant 1,150 workshops benefiting 850 children. For many of these children, it was their first time visiting the National Art Museum of Romania and interacting with art. The collaboration will continue throughout 2024.

Further details about the event are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years