Christmas tree charity auction raises funds for vulnerable Romanian children at 23rd edition in December

Designers and artists have once again joined the Festivalului Brazilor de Crăciun/Christmas Tree Festival charity event in Bucharest, creating unique Christmas trees to be auctioned during the 23rd edition next month. This year’s event will be held on December 8 at the National Art Museum of Romania.

Save the Children Romania said it dedicated the 2023 edition of the Christmas Tree Festival to raising funds for the education of vulnerable children.

Funds worth more than EUR 8.1 million were raised at the previous 22 editions of the charity event, which supported the socio-educational integration of 211,127 children. EUR 820,000 was collected in the previous edition alone, which ensured educational and social services for 42,000 children in 2023.

“A child living below the poverty line is a child who is malnourished, in poor health and, moreover, with diminished chances of overcoming his environment’s vulnerabilities. That is why access to education is crucial, along with integrated social policies to correct vulnerabilities. Poverty kills education, and our responsibility is to lessen the effects of poverty on children as much as possible,” said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

The partnership between the National Art Museum of Romania and Save the Children meant 1,150 workshops benefiting 850 children. For many of these children, it was their first time visiting the National Art Museum of Romania and interacting with art. The collaboration will continue throughout 2024.

Further details about the event are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)