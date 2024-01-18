Events

Film directed by Romanian filmmaker Andrei Cohn to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

18 January 2024

The feature film "Holy Week," directed by Romanian filmmaker Andrei Cohn, will have its world premiere in the Forum section of the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival, according to the event's website. 

The Forum is a competitive section and includes films that have a unique aesthetic. 

The movie is a Romanian-Swiss co-production set in Romania around the year 1900. The story follows a Jewish man named Leiba who runs the village inn, a meeting point for both Christians and Jews, with undertones of racism and anti-Semitism. A spark occurs between Pesach (Passover) and Easter, according to the film's official synopsis, setting a series of events in motion.

The film's cast includes actors Doru Nicolae Bem, Corneliu Ciprian Chiricheş, Mario Gheorghe Dinu, and Nicoleta Lefter. Andrei Cohn has also directed feature films "Back Home" (2015) and "Arrest" (2019), according to Agerpres

The Berlinale is one of the most important film festivals in the world and attracts numerous viewers and participants from the film industry from over 130 countries every year.

The 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will take place from February 15 to 25.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime.com)

1

