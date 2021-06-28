New service discount app launches in Bucharest after EUR 500,000 investment

A group of Romanian entrepreneurs have launched iSave, an application that offers average discounts of 30% to over 250 places and services in Bucharest and Ilfov, such as restaurants, pubs, beauty salons, fitness rooms, medical clinics, as well as activities such as laser tag, karting, squash, escape rooms and tattoo parlours.

The initial investment in this app was over EUR 500,000.

“We launched iSave out of the desire to offer users a new way to get out in the city, namely to enjoy frequently used services or to discover new places and experiences, saving on every bill,” said Oana Munteanu Serban, Sales Director iSave.

“If in the case of certain stores or places in Bucharest the discounts are occasional, within the iSave application they are permanent. In addition, the advantage is not only on the part of the end customer but also of the partners who choose to join us, for whom the commission charged by iSave is zero. The pandemic context has had a major impact in many industries, especially in Horeca, and iSave has the potential to provide significant support to partner locations, through promotion and various projects to attract customers,” she explained.

The discounts that the application offers differ depending on the industry, but the average is 30% compared to the list prices.

Some of the most important brands registered in the application are Trattoria il Calcio, Nikos Greek Taverna, Rouge Nail Bar, Movement Therapy, Museum of Senses, Vmax Karting, Leonidas University Chocolate, The Harp, Geta Voinea, QMarttinez and Grand Café VanGogh.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)