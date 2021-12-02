Iron Maiden to return to Bucharest for 2022 concert

British heavy metal group Iron Maiden is scheduled to perform in Bucharest on May 26, 2022, organizers Metalhead and Best Music Live Concerts announced.

The concert, set to take place outdoor, at Romexpo, is part of the band’s Legacy of the Beast world tour.

The German group Lord Of The Lost will perform in the opening of the Bucharest show. The concert will include songs from Senjutsu, Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album, but also well-known tracks.

The group last performed in Romania in 2016.

Tickets go on sale on December 6, in the iabilet.ro network. A total of 15,000 tickets will be on sale for the event, which takes place in keeping with the sanitary norms at the time.

“Next summer, we will finally get to play the huge European stadium and festival tour for Legacy of the Beast originally set for 2020. The new show will be even more spectacular, so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we have decided to take it back to our fans in North America and Mexico too, playing in cities or venues we did not get to last time we toured in 2019. We are also adding some of the great cities of Eastern Europe we were not initially visiting!

We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy of the Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the “hits” and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest - but we will shake it up a bit, and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding,” Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said.

(Photo: Denizerkorkmaz | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com