Photo exhibition in Dublin captures Romanian actor Ion Caramitru’s life “Beyond the Stage”

Two years after his passing, famed Romanian actor Ion Caramitru will be commemorated in Dublin, Ireland, through a special photography exhibition. Named "Beyond the Stage," the show set to open on September 5 gives the public the opportunity to see the great actor alongside personalities such as King Charles III, presidents Maia Sandu and Klaus Iohannis, actress Juliette Binoche, tennis star Simona Halep, and more.

The exhibition includes unique photos from the last eight years of Ion Caramitru's life, taken by Florin Ghioca, staff photographer at the National Theatre of Bucharest (TNB). There are images from tours, from behind the scenes, from the actor's booth at TNB, or various meetings with public figures.

"I am glad that the Romanian Embassy in Ireland came up with this proposal to commemorate Ion Caramitru in a country where he had many friends in the world of theatre and film. It is very important to preserve this connection that Caramitru created between the two cultures," Florin Ghioca said.

The Caramitru - Beyond the Stage exhibition will open at 6 p.m. on September 5 at the Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2. The 22 photos on display will be accompanied by projections of video sequences dedicated to Ion Caramitru.

The exhibition will remain open until October, and admission is free.

Ion Caramitru, former director of the National Theater in Bucharest and president of the Romanian Theater Union UNITER, passed away on September 5, 2021. For his work in establishing British-Romanian cultural links, he was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. In 1997, the French Ministry of Culture awarded him the title of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)