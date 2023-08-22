Workshops, masterclasses and exhibitions at Bucharest event promoting the art of photography

Is This a Fest? - photography days in Bucharest, a special event aimed at promoting the art of photography, will take place between August 28 - September 3 with a program comprising workshops, masterclasses, talks with artists, portfolio review sessions, and photography exhibitions.

The event will be held at the Resource Center in Photography (CdRF) and is aimed at both amateurs and people passionate about photography, as well as those who want to become professionals in the field.

Through workshops supported by well-known and active photographers such as Andrei Păcuraru (PAC), Cornel Lazia, Adi Bulboacă and Sorin Florea, participants will be able to focus on specific categories of photography, such as portraiture, composition, aesthetics, or niche services such as product photography with the phone.

Meanwhile, the portfolio review sessions, supported by advertising professionals and photographers, will bring the best advice on selecting and arranging photos in the portfolio and their stories.

At the same time, specialists such as Ellen K. Willas - founder and director of WILLAS contemporary, and Wiktoria Michalkiewicz - founder, talent agent, strategist and artistic consultant of Rezo Agency, will share their experience during online masterclasses.

A photography exhibition of the graduates of the CdRF workshops will await visitors in the CdRF space from September 1 to 8, while the show signed by Cornel Lazia, which will have its opening on September 1 at the Is This Art? gallery, will be available until September 30. Access to exhibitions is free.

(Photo source: the organizers)