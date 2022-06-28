Politics

RO president Iohannis talks wrapping-up of CVM with EC's Jourova

28 June 2022
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis received on June 27 in Bucharest the vice-president of the European Commission responsible for values ​​and transparency Vera Jourova, the Romanian Presidency announced.

On this occasion, Klaus Iohannis emphasized the political commitment to strengthening the rule of law, justice reforms and the fight against corruption.

Evoking the positive developments already recorded, the president expressed confidence that Romania's efforts and results in the field of justice reform and the fight against corruption will be positively reflected in the report on the European rule of law mechanism (cooperation and verification mechanism, or CVM) for 2022.

At the same time, he reiterated Romania's objective regarding the wrapping-up, as soon as possible, of the CVM, based on "the positive developments registered by Romania."

The monitoring should continue exclusively through the European Union mechanism regarding the rule of law applicable to all member states, Iohannis argued. 

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Politics

RO president Iohannis talks wrapping-up of CVM with EC's Jourova

28 June 2022
