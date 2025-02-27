Investigating human rights violations in Ukraine is necessary, Romanian foreign minister says

Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu stated at the High-Level Segment of the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva that strengthening mechanisms for investigating human rights violations in Ukraine is necessary.

The statement comes as the United States under the Trump administration has toned down its condemnations against Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

"In the context of multiple crises affecting the global human rights system, the head of Romanian diplomacy reaffirmed Romania's commitment to protecting fundamental human rights and freedoms and defending the core principles of democracy and the rule of law," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release.

In his speech, minister Emil Hurezeanu emphasized the "responsibility of member states in defending the universality of human rights." He advocated for "maintaining a robust, impartial, and efficient Council, capable of responding swiftly, appropriately, and decisively to human rights abuses and flagrant violations."

The Romanian minister also stressed the need for "support for the work of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and investigative mechanisms regarding human rights violations in Ukraine as a result of the Russian Federation’s war of aggression, as well as in other regions affected by humanitarian crises and prolonged conflicts."

On the sidelines of the meeting, Emil Hurezeanu met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. The minister highlighted Romania’s active role within the HRC, including its position as vice president in 2025, representing the Eastern European Group, and the country’s commitment to maintaining the credibility and efficiency of UN human rights mechanisms.

Back in 2022, the United Nations’ Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine concluded that war crimes have been committed. The commission investigated the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy and documented violations, such as the illegal use of explosive weapons, indiscriminate attacks, violations of personal integrity, including executions, torture and ill-treatment, and sexual and gender-based violence. It also found that the rights of children have been violated. Two years later, the same organization noted that Russia used systematic torture against Ukrainians.

Moreover, Amnesty International verified seventeen strikes only in 2024 that caused child casualties, while field research revealed that Russian forces have deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Romania is currently in the third year of its term as a member of the UN Human Rights Council (2023-2025) and will serve as the vice president of this body in 2025 on behalf of the Eastern European Group.

