Finance

Intensa Sanpaolo Bank extends EUR 15 mln green loan to Lugoj municipality

17 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, the most important banking group in Italy, signed with the municipality of Lugoj a green loan contract in the amount of RON 72.1 million (EUR 15 million) for a period of 12 years, according to a press release quoted by Bursa.ro.

This will support large-scale European projects, contributing to sustainable development and strengthening local infrastructure, according to the source.

The funds granted through this contract will be used to co-finance the expenses associated with several European projects in education and local public administration under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

These projects fall under Component C5 - "The Renovation Wave" and the Regional Operational Program, Priority Axis 9 - "Supporting the economic and social regeneration of disadvantaged communities in the urban environment," according to the release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Intensa Sanpaolo Bank extends EUR 15 mln green loan to Lugoj municipality

17 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, the most important banking group in Italy, signed with the municipality of Lugoj a green loan contract in the amount of RON 72.1 million (EUR 15 million) for a period of 12 years, according to a press release quoted by Bursa.ro.

This will support large-scale European projects, contributing to sustainable development and strengthening local infrastructure, according to the source.

The funds granted through this contract will be used to co-finance the expenses associated with several European projects in education and local public administration under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

These projects fall under Component C5 - "The Renovation Wave" and the Regional Operational Program, Priority Axis 9 - "Supporting the economic and social regeneration of disadvantaged communities in the urban environment," according to the release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System