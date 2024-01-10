Energy

UniCredit Bank finances solar plant in Romania’s Salaj county with EUR 39 mln

10 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania said it completed the project finance transaction through which it offered total financing of EUR 39.3 million to Comcris Energy SRL, a subsidiary of Vienna-based renewable generation company Enery. The loan is aimed at financing the development, construction and operations of the Sarmasag 51.4 MW DC photovoltaic plant in Salaj county.

Once completed, the Sarmasag project will be a new addition to Enery’s existing 117 MW operational renewable energy portfolio in Romania. 

The project will benefit from a long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Ursus Breweries, according to the press release. Construction works are ongoing, with the substation works completed in November 2023. 

Cong Ta, Vice President M&A and Business Development at Enery, said: “The financial close of 51.4 MW PV Project Sarmasag marks a new milestone in Enery’s growth story in Romania and once completed, would nearly double our existing PV capacity in the country.” 

UniCredit Bank was assisted by CMS Romania as the Lender’s English and Romanian law Legal Counsel. Meanwhile, Enery was assisted in this transaction by Clifford Badea Chance Romania as the Borrower’s Legal Counsel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UniCredit Bank)

Read next
Normal
Energy

UniCredit Bank finances solar plant in Romania’s Salaj county with EUR 39 mln

10 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania said it completed the project finance transaction through which it offered total financing of EUR 39.3 million to Comcris Energy SRL, a subsidiary of Vienna-based renewable generation company Enery. The loan is aimed at financing the development, construction and operations of the Sarmasag 51.4 MW DC photovoltaic plant in Salaj county.

Once completed, the Sarmasag project will be a new addition to Enery’s existing 117 MW operational renewable energy portfolio in Romania. 

The project will benefit from a long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Ursus Breweries, according to the press release. Construction works are ongoing, with the substation works completed in November 2023. 

Cong Ta, Vice President M&A and Business Development at Enery, said: “The financial close of 51.4 MW PV Project Sarmasag marks a new milestone in Enery’s growth story in Romania and once completed, would nearly double our existing PV capacity in the country.” 

UniCredit Bank was assisted by CMS Romania as the Lender’s English and Romanian law Legal Counsel. Meanwhile, Enery was assisted in this transaction by Clifford Badea Chance Romania as the Borrower’s Legal Counsel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UniCredit Bank)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s