PE fund Integral Venture Partners joins Morphosis in funding Romanian radiology chain Medima

CEE-focused private equity and growth fund Evolving Europe Principal Investments I (EEPI I), managed by Integral Venture Partners and with EIF, the EBRD and the IFC among investors, is investing in the Romanian nationwide chain of imagining and radiology clinics Medima Health.

“We are joining today Medima’s reputable investor base, including Morphosis, complemented by Vlad Ardeleanu and Professor Dr Gheorghe Iana, with a goal to steer the company through its next growth phase,” stated Evtim Chesnovski, Partner at Integral.

The transaction comprises a cash injection from both Evolving Europe and Medima’s main owner Morphosis and a direct share purchase facilitating a partial exit for Morphosis. The cash injection will accelerate Medima’s network roll-out.

“We are thrilled to continue this growth story alongside our new partners, Integral, to take Medima’s business to the next level,” said Vlad Ardeleanu, co-shareholder and CEO of Medima Health.

Medima is specialized in complex anatomical imagining through MRI, CT and PET-CT scanning, oncological diagnosis and teleradiology.

The transaction was facilitated by the law firm Schoenherr, advising Morphosis Capital, and RTPR, advising Integral Venture Partners. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The deal is the first investment of Integral in Romania. The transaction is not subject to any regulatory approvals.

(Photo source: Facebook/Medima Health)