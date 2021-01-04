Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 12:04
Social

Survey: 55% of Romanians think they have been exposed to fake news, disinformation in the last months

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fifty-five percent of the respondents to a recent survey thought they were exposed to fake news and disinformation in the last months. They were answering the survey “Public mistrust: West vs. East. The rise of the nationalist trend in the era of disinformation and fake news phenomenon.”

Another 42.6% thought they were little or not at all exposed to fake news over the same period, while 2.5% did not know or did not answer.

Of those surveyed, 58.3% thought some countries support propaganda and disinformation activities in Romania to a large and very large extent, while 32.3% thought this happens to a small or very small extent, and 4.8% that it did not happen at all. 

According to 24% of the respondents, Russia is the main country supporting propaganda and disinformation actions and spreading fake news in Romania. The European Union ranks second, with 18.5% of the answers, followed by China (14.8%), Hungary (9.2%), the United States (9.2%), and Germany (3.3%). A total of 1.6% mentioned another country, and 19.4% did not know or did not answer.

Asked about the trust they place in various news sources, 36.6% said they were inclined to trust the information broadcast by TV stations, while 60.7% did not trust this source. A total of 21.8% of those surveyed trust the internet pages of the mass-media outlets, while 67.6% looked at them with mistrust.

Furthermore, 15.8% said they trusted information seen or received on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok), while 74.1% did not trust these sources. Another 40.6% trusted information delivered by radio stations, and 44.9% showed mistrust. 

The survey “Public mistrust: West vs. East. The rise of the nationalist trend in the era of disinformation and fake news phenomenon” was carried out by INSCOP Research in a partnership with Verifield at the request of the Strategic Thinking Group think-tank as part of a research project supported by the German Marshal Fund of the United States and funded by the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation through True Story Project. It was carried out between March 1 and March 12 among 1,100 respondents who answered phone interviews. The error margin of the survey is +/-2.95%.

The first part of the survey revealed that 81% of the respondents think the country should choose the West, namely EU, US, and NATO, when it comes to political and military alliances.

The second part showed Germany was the country enjoying the highest level of trust among those answering the survey.

More on this chapter of the survey here.

(Photo: Jakub Jirsák | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 12:04
Social

Survey: 55% of Romanians think they have been exposed to fake news, disinformation in the last months

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fifty-five percent of the respondents to a recent survey thought they were exposed to fake news and disinformation in the last months. They were answering the survey “Public mistrust: West vs. East. The rise of the nationalist trend in the era of disinformation and fake news phenomenon.”

Another 42.6% thought they were little or not at all exposed to fake news over the same period, while 2.5% did not know or did not answer.

Of those surveyed, 58.3% thought some countries support propaganda and disinformation activities in Romania to a large and very large extent, while 32.3% thought this happens to a small or very small extent, and 4.8% that it did not happen at all. 

According to 24% of the respondents, Russia is the main country supporting propaganda and disinformation actions and spreading fake news in Romania. The European Union ranks second, with 18.5% of the answers, followed by China (14.8%), Hungary (9.2%), the United States (9.2%), and Germany (3.3%). A total of 1.6% mentioned another country, and 19.4% did not know or did not answer.

Asked about the trust they place in various news sources, 36.6% said they were inclined to trust the information broadcast by TV stations, while 60.7% did not trust this source. A total of 21.8% of those surveyed trust the internet pages of the mass-media outlets, while 67.6% looked at them with mistrust.

Furthermore, 15.8% said they trusted information seen or received on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok), while 74.1% did not trust these sources. Another 40.6% trusted information delivered by radio stations, and 44.9% showed mistrust. 

The survey “Public mistrust: West vs. East. The rise of the nationalist trend in the era of disinformation and fake news phenomenon” was carried out by INSCOP Research in a partnership with Verifield at the request of the Strategic Thinking Group think-tank as part of a research project supported by the German Marshal Fund of the United States and funded by the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation through True Story Project. It was carried out between March 1 and March 12 among 1,100 respondents who answered phone interviews. The error margin of the survey is +/-2.95%.

The first part of the survey revealed that 81% of the respondents think the country should choose the West, namely EU, US, and NATO, when it comes to political and military alliances.

The second part showed Germany was the country enjoying the highest level of trust among those answering the survey.

More on this chapter of the survey here.

(Photo: Jakub Jirsák | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people