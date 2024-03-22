New immersive space opens in Bucharest shopping mall

ISPACE, a new immersive space that combines art and technology, opened in Mega Mall, one of the largest shopping centers in Bucharest. Covering 500 sqm on the second floor, the space is a project of Andrei Mitișor, Răzvan Pascu, and Marius Dumitrașcu, the founding members of the new media art studio H3.

ISPACE includes several areas specially designed for adults and children to experience the micro universes and the immersive space where the digital shows take place.

The immersive space is a new media art gallery with installations inspired by fragments of nature. It uses the latest technologies, such as 360 video projections and spatial sound, to take visitors on journeys into the depths of the ocean in the movie Nautilus or the outer space in Infinite Horizons, or discover the history of creativity in Art Evolved - from paint to pixels.

“ISPACE is a place of immersive realities, and we want it to become an edutainment space where the little ones learn about various topics, and the grown-ups experience worlds they've only dreamed of. […] In parallel, we are working to make ISPACE a digital setting for other productions, to create a virtual reality that you can experience with other people, [...] and participants can interact with each other while enjoying immersive and captivating experiences,” said Răzvan Pascu, co-founder ISPACE.

As a multifunctional space, ISPACE can also host other events such as art exhibitions, theater and dance performances, film screenings, or corporate events, according to the press release.

ISPACE is open every day between 10:00 am and 10:00 pm.

(Photo source: Mega Mall)