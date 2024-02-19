Culture

Van Gogh digital exhibition opens new season at Bucharest’s Museum of Immersive New Art

19 February 2024

Bucharest's Museum of Immersive New Art - MINA will kick off a new season on March 1 with a fresh digital experience dedicated to the famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. The new production, titled Van Gogh, The Immersive Show, will run for six months.

The digital art exhibition was created and directed by local studio Les Ateliers Nomad, with the soundtrack signed by Alexei Țurcan.

"Inspired by Van Gogh's letters to his brother, the show aims to offer the audience an immersive foray into the works of the famous Dutch artist. Selected quotes from Van Gogh's correspondence bring a personal and profound touch to the narrative," museum representatives said.

Some of the artworks included in the MINA show are The Starry NightSelf-PortraitWheatfield with CrowsIrises, and The Potato Eaters, as well as works from the early creative period.

"Van Gogh, The Immersive Show is not just a digital presentation of the master's artworks, but an interactive and exciting journey into his creative universe, combining state-of-the-art technology and spectacular projections with the artistic genius of Vincent van Gogh," reads the press release.

Tickets can be purchased online on the museum's website.

MINA also premiers a new show this week - The Wizard of Oz Immersive.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA; credit: Alamy)

