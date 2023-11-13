Macro

IMF reportedly says Romania shouldn’t go ahead with planned Pension Law

13 November 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommends Romania to amend the planned Pension Law because it has a negative budgetary impact, according to a draft version of the Article IV Consultation report leaked from government sources and quoted by Economedia.ro.

The report, to be published after last month’s mission of a Fund’s team in Bucharest, will reportedly include a paragraph emphasizing that the projection attached to the report does not include the expenses resulting from the application of the new pension law, estimated at approximately 0.5% of GDP in 2024, and an additional 1% of GDP starting in 2025.

Romania’s government has just endorsed the new Pension Law envisaging a 40% rise in the public pension envelope as of September 2024, but the junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) issued a very reserved opinion and questioned the source of supplementary financing estimated at 3% of GDP.

Notably, the Liberals have under control the Finance Ministry (seemingly the source of the leaked document) while the Social Democrats are supervising the Labour Ministry – the author of the new Pension Law.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

1

