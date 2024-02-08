Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author

Video

“Sleeping Dogs,” a movie starring Oscar-winner Russell Crowe based on a book by Romanian author Eugen Ovidiu Chirovici, is set to be released in Romanian cinemas on March 15.

The film follows the story of a former forensic detective (Russell Crowe) with memory loss who must solve a brutal murder only to uncover terrifying secrets from his forgotten past. The film is based on the novel “The Book of Mirrors."

Eugen Ovidiu Chirovici, the book's author, was born in 1964 in Făgăraș. He worked 12 years in journalism and 10 in various public functions in Romania. At the time of his move to London, he was an advisor to the National Bank's Board of Directors. His dream, however, was to write.

When his idea for the book was presented in the international circuit, it sparked interest, and auctions for the publishing rights began. Nine publishers got involved in France and eleven in Germany. This led to large print runs and corresponding author's rights, earning Chirovici hundreds of thousands of euros.

"All in all, the advances and author rights well exceeded one million euros," the author told Free Europe Romania.

"The Book of Mirrors" was well-received in Brazil, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

Alongside the sale of author rights for the printed edition, the film adaptation rights were also sold. After discussions with several top Hollywood stars, the producers decided to go with Russell Crowe.

"I considered it a very, very good choice because I saw him in that role," said Chirovici.

With a budget of USD 32 million, "Sleeping Dogs" was filmed in Australia. Alongside Russell Crowe, the film features cinema big names like Karen Gillan, known from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, "Jumanji", or "Thor," and actor Tommy Flanagan, seen in "Braveheart", "Gladiator", "Alien vs. Predator", or "Sin City".

The movie will have its release on March 22 in the United States and the over 30 countries that have already purchased the broadcasting rights. Romania is an exception. Representatives from Ro Image, the distribution company, told Free Europe Romania that the film will be presented in all cinemas across the country a week in advance.

Eugen Ovidiu Chirovici now often moves between Brussels and Florence, where he has chosen to live. Several times a year, he returns to his native country, mostly to his hometown, Făgăraș. Find more about him here.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Highland Film Group, Eugen Chirovici on X)