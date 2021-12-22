Italian pop-opera trio Il Volo will perform in Bucharest next summer

Italian pop-opera trio Il Volo, consisting of baritone Gianluca Ginoble and tenors Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto, will return to Romania next summer, as they included Bucharest in their world tour „Il Volo Sings Morricone.” The concert is scheduled to take place at Sala Palatului on July 16, 2022.

Il Volo will embark next spring on an impressive new tour with over 100 concerts worldwide. The world tour is named after the trio’s latest album, „Il Volo Sings Morricone” - a tribute to master Ennio Morricone, one of the greatest musicians, composers and conductors of the 20th century.

The Italian trio will perform both songs from the new album, interpretations of legendary compositions signed by Ennio Morricone, and songs that propelled them to the top of the most appreciated international artists of the moment.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest go on sale on Thursday, December 23.

(Photo source: the organizers)