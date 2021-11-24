IKEA considers developing smaller-sized stores in Romania

Furniture retailer Ikea, which operates two stores on the Romanian market, both in Bucharest, is considering developing units in smaller formats on the local market, as they already exist at the group level.

Developing the network of collection points used for the delivery of merchandise sold in online sales is also envisaged.

"Romania is a very important market for Ikea, so, along with the development of e-commerce, we also plan to develop other formats, smaller in size. We test different formats and analyze the possibility of being closer to customers," said Violeta Neniţă, market manager at Ikea Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Ikea is currently working on developing a new store in Romania, in Timisoara, under a EUR 40 mln investment project.

(Photo source: Mrfly/Dreamstime.com)