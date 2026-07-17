Business

IKEA opens second Plan and Order Point in Bucharest at Grand Arena Mall

17 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IKEA opened its second Plan and Order Point in Bucharest, together with a new Pick-up Point, at Grand Arena Mall in the southern part of the capital. The new location is the company's fifth Plan and Order Point and sixth Pick-up Point in Romania.

The new Plan and Order Point offers planning services for kitchens, wardrobes, and storage solutions, featuring seven kitchen layouts, eight bedroom solutions, and four living room settings. Around 1,400 IKEA products are on display, while approximately 200 items are available for immediate purchase.

Customers can also book planning sessions with IKEA specialists and access services including home measurements, product consultations, ordering support, kitchen installation, and furniture assembly.

The adjacent Pick-up Point allows customers to collect orders placed in the studio, online, by phone, or in IKEA stores, with collection available at scheduled times.

With the opening, IKEA now operates two stores in Bucharest and one in Timișoara, along with five Plan and Order Points in Constanța, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Brașov, and six Pick-up Points across Romania, located in Brașov, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Sibiu, and Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

IKEA opens second Plan and Order Point in Bucharest at Grand Arena Mall

17 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IKEA opened its second Plan and Order Point in Bucharest, together with a new Pick-up Point, at Grand Arena Mall in the southern part of the capital. The new location is the company's fifth Plan and Order Point and sixth Pick-up Point in Romania.

The new Plan and Order Point offers planning services for kitchens, wardrobes, and storage solutions, featuring seven kitchen layouts, eight bedroom solutions, and four living room settings. Around 1,400 IKEA products are on display, while approximately 200 items are available for immediate purchase.

Customers can also book planning sessions with IKEA specialists and access services including home measurements, product consultations, ordering support, kitchen installation, and furniture assembly.

The adjacent Pick-up Point allows customers to collect orders placed in the studio, online, by phone, or in IKEA stores, with collection available at scheduled times.

With the opening, IKEA now operates two stores in Bucharest and one in Timișoara, along with five Plan and Order Points in Constanța, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Brașov, and six Pick-up Points across Romania, located in Brașov, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Sibiu, and Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 July 2026
Life
Western Romania to witness total solar eclipse in August
17 July 2026
Transport
Western Romania: Timișoara Airport to close in November for runway maintenance
17 July 2026
Justice
Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă and former husband indicted for deprivation of liberty
17 July 2026
Energy
EIB approves EUR 800 mln loan for refurbishment of Romania's Cernavodă nuclear unit
17 July 2026
Finance
Romania's finance minister meets Moody's ahead of sovereign rating review
17 July 2026
Environment
Danube falls to lowest flow in 30 years in Romania, irrigation restrictions imposed
17 July 2026
Politics
US support has been crucial at key moments in Romania’s history, president Dan says
16 July 2026
Capital markets
Romania's Digi Communications lists subsidiary on Spanish Stock Exchanges after successful IPO