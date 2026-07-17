IKEA opens second Plan and Order Point in Bucharest at Grand Arena Mall

IKEA opened its second Plan and Order Point in Bucharest, together with a new Pick-up Point, at Grand Arena Mall in the southern part of the capital. The new location is the company's fifth Plan and Order Point and sixth Pick-up Point in Romania.

The new Plan and Order Point offers planning services for kitchens, wardrobes, and storage solutions, featuring seven kitchen layouts, eight bedroom solutions, and four living room settings. Around 1,400 IKEA products are on display, while approximately 200 items are available for immediate purchase.

Customers can also book planning sessions with IKEA specialists and access services including home measurements, product consultations, ordering support, kitchen installation, and furniture assembly.

The adjacent Pick-up Point allows customers to collect orders placed in the studio, online, by phone, or in IKEA stores, with collection available at scheduled times.

With the opening, IKEA now operates two stores in Bucharest and one in Timișoara, along with five Plan and Order Points in Constanța, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Brașov, and six Pick-up Points across Romania, located in Brașov, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Sibiu, and Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)