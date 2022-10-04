Business

IKEA reports slightly higher sales in Romania

04 October 2022
IKEA Romania reported a 2.5% rise in total sales in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 compared to the previous 12-month period. Online sales increased above average, going up 13%.

IKEA also said that it sold more than 22 million products, of which 66.55% were furniture pieces and 34.2% accessories, reaching a turnover of over RON 1 billion (some EUR 202 million).

More than 4.5 million people visited the IKEA stores in Romania, and the online store had more than 31.2 million visitors. The FY 2022 also saw a rise in online orders, with the company registering a total of over 400,000 orders.

“More than 2.5 million hotdogs were sold in the last 12 months, a quantity enough to create a 433 km road to Timișoara, an area that represents the next important milestone in the expansion of IKEA in Romania,” the retailer said in the press release.

IKEA Romania recently opened a pick-up point in Oradea, targeting Sibiu next. In addition, the company launched a new order collection service in the IKEA Pallady store, Click & Collect Box, in September.

The FY 2022 for IKEA Romania represents the period between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

