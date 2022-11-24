IBM appoints new country leader for Romania and Moldova

American group IBM appointed Cerasela Venera Baiculescu as the new country leader for IBM Romania and the Republic of Moldova. She succeeds Marta Brańska-Rybicka, who has been appointed to another role at IBM.

Cerasela Baiculescu will be responsible for the company’s overall business operations in the two countries, driving business growth and client satisfaction.

“Cerasela is a highly respected leader with strong market knowledge, technology services, and sales expertise. I am confident that her perspective and experience will be an asset to IBM and our clients,” said Igor Pravica, General Manager, IBM Eastern Europe Territory.

In her turn, Cerasela Venera Baiculescu said: “By leveraging IBM’s AI and hybrid cloud solutions, consulting expertise and our ecosystem partners, we can further accelerate our client’s digital transformation journeys and help shape the countries’ economies.”

IBM registered a turnover of RON 984 million in Romania last year, from RON 952.4 million in 2020, according to Profit.ro. The net profit advanced by 5.6% to RON 81.5 million.

(Photo source: IBM)