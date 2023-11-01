Romania’s Iași joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Iași, a major city in eastern Romania, is one of the 55 new cities selected to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. Home to the International Literature and Translation Festival, Iași has been named a member city in the Literature field.

“New cities were acknowledged for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies, and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning,” UNESCO announced.

With the latest additions, the UNESCO network now counts 350 cities in more than one hundred countries. They are members in seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.

“A new good news for Romania! We welcome with great joy the inclusion of the city of Iași, Romania, in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network,” Iași City Hall wrote in a post on Facebook.

Iași is the second city in Romania to become a member of the UNESCO Network. Cluj-Napoca, in the famous region of Transylvania, was named a UNESCO City of Film in 2021.

(Photo source: Calin Stan/Dreamstime.com)