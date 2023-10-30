The New York Times feature explores Timișoara: It is a genuine, livable and multicultural place

A recent feature story published by The New York Times explores the touristic charm of Timișoara, the city in western Romania that holds the European Capital of Culture title this year.

"This is no tourist trap with trinket shops galore, but a genuine, livable and multicultural city that moves at a measured pace and offers just enough for visitors to fill two or three days — perhaps surprising them with a taste of Romania, a country still enduring an unwarranted image problem, either nonexistent or leaning negative," journalist Andy Trincia writes.

The article starts with a broad presentation of the Romanian city, from history to architecture and location. For example, the author notes, Timișoara was the first city in Europe — second worldwide after New York — with electric street lighting (1884) and was called Little Vienna for its abundant Secession and Baroque architecture. It also played a leading role in the anti-communist Revolution of 1989.

"I never heard of Timișoara either when I arrived in 2002 as a wide-eyed Peace Corps volunteer. I stayed two years, fell in love, returned to get married and made annual trips from America, when Timișoara tugged at me like an old friend. My wife and I moved back six years ago. I've witnessed an evolution from the glum post-revolution years to today's cosmopolitan vibe, thanks to a booming tech sector, significant foreign investment and youthful energy from 40,000 university students," Andy Trincia says.

Further on, the feature reveals the city's tourist hotspots and go-to spots for locals. The complete article is available here.

Timișoara's mayor Dominic Fritz also reacted to The New York Times feature on social media, saying: "Proud that there are more and more people who hear about Timișoara and fall in love with our city. It's not a coincidence. Thank you, people from Timișoara, for the energy you spread to the entire world."

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)