Eastern Romania: Iași Airport’s new terminal to become operational at the end of March

The new passenger terminal at Iaşi International Airport in eastern Romania will become operational beginning on March 31, coinciding with Romania's entry into Schengen by air, according to director Romeo Vatră. The airport inaugurated the new T4 terminal last month following an investment of over RON 391 million without VAT.

“We are facing a significant challenge because, as previously announced, we had planned to open this new terminal in May. Now, we must expedite our efforts to make the T4 terminal operational for Schengen flights. Until then, we will make every effort to ensure the terminal's readiness,” Romeo Vatră told the news agency Agerpres.

Starting from the end of March, boardings for Schengen flights will be conducted from the new T4 terminal, while non-Schengen flights will depart from T3, according to the airport’s director.

Check-in and security control services will be operated from the T4 terminal for both passengers departing from T4 and those with flights from T3. Upon completing these procedures, passengers traveling to non-Schengen areas will pass from terminal T4 to terminal T3 via a connecting passageway.

The new terminal at Iaşi International Airport covers over 31,000 square meters and can process 3.5 million passengers annually. It has three levels, seven boarding gates, 20 check-in counters, and 8 self-check-in systems.

(Photo source: Facebook/Costel Alexe)