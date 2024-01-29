Private Romanian airline Fly Lili will begin operations at Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport in June 2024.

The announcement was made during a meeting held on January 25 between Jürgen Andreas Faff, the owner of Fly Lili, Cătălin Cotruț, the general manager of the company, with Todorică-Constantin Șerban, the president of the Brașov County Council, along with other officials and executives.

The possibility of Fly Lili establishing one of its operational bases at Brașov Airport was also discussed. The base would allow for three round-trip flights per day, seven days a week, within the 16-hour operational window of Brașov Airport.

In February, representatives of Fly Lili will announce the specific destinations and flight frequencies.

"We had a very productive meeting, in which we established specific details of the collaboration with Fly Lili. However, it is normal for the official announcement regarding destinations and flight schedules to be communicated by the company's officials, as well as the moment when tickets go on sale. We thank the officials of Fly Lili for their interest in our airport, for the professional and efficient manner in which they have built the operational plan that they will implement starting this summer, and for this auspicious start to our collaboration," said Constantin Albu, the general manager of AIBG, who also attended the meeting, cited in the Facebook post of the County Council.

“We held important discussions for the efficient planning of flights that meet the requirements of Brașov's residents and to ensure that our expectations, those of the County Council and AIBG, are aligned with those of the involved parties. We simulated route and schedule planning to facilitate the best connections, and we assessed passenger traffic management through indicators, taking into account compliance with specific rules and procedures. I am motivated and know that great achievements cannot be accomplished overnight, which is why I encourage the people of Brașov to realize that the opening of this airport is an exceptional achievement in itself. We will not give up until we fully operationalize it!” said Todorică-Constantin Șerban, the president of the Brașov County Council.

Fly Lili is a private airline that was launched in Romania in 2021.

Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport was inaugurated in June 2023. It has a 16-hour operating schedule, starting from January 15, 2024, compared to the 12-hour schedule it had since its inauguration. Therefore, aircraft can land or take off from Brașov Airport between the hours of 07:00-23:00 (compared to 07:00-19:00 previously).

Because the airport postponed the decision to extend its operating hours to January 2024, Dan Air announced at the end of October 2023 that it had decided to temporarily cease operating flights from Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport, moving its flights to Bacău Airport.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fly Lili on Facebook)