Transport

Romania's Iasi airport to become energy-independent after developing 5MW PV park

19 August 2024

Iasi airport in northwestern Romania will become energy-independent after expanding six-fold its PV park to cover 5ha and have an installed capacity of 6MW with 2MW of power storage capacity attached, according to the airport's manager, Romeo Vatra.

The airport has been operating a 1MW PV park since the autumn of 2023, and the new one will add another 5MW, plus the storage capacities.

"The two parks will help the airport become energy independent, using green energy," said Romeo Vatra, director of Iasi Airport.

The investment is estimated at EUR 3 million (VAT excluded), out of which EUR 1 million will be received as a grant under the Modernisation Fund.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)

Normal
