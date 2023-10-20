Tech group HTEC opens office in Cluj-Napoca

HTEC Group, a global tech company providing an array of services, including design, strategy, and end-to-end digital product and services development, said on October 20 that it opened its first office space in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Since entering the Romanian market in January 2022, the company has been expanding its business in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, and Timisoara.

“Strong technical universities and IT communities, high English proficiency, business-friendly policies, and a long tradition of excellence in engineering, math, and science education make Romania a strategic market in the CEE region for major multinational IT companies,” HTEC said.

Sabin Pilipautanu, Country Director, Romania, commented: “We are proud and happy to open our first Romanian HTEC office in Cluj-Napoca, a well-known and recognized international hub for its engineering community and academic infrastructure. We are looking forward to building one of the greatest centers of engineering excellence, all the while building the ultimate growth platform for our employees, with a dedicated support system for continuous career development and exposure to challenging projects across multiple industries and technology domains.”

According to Pilipautanu, the company plans to keep expanding in Romania, with two more offices already underway in Iasi and Timisoara.

In his turn, Vlad Panut, Senior Director of Engineering and Delivery, said: “With a long tradition of comprehensive STEM education, Cluj is home to great professionals, and we want to give them the opportunity to engineer innovative end-to-end solutions that drive value for our partners across industries. The new office space will allow us to collaborate more efficiently and further foster our company culture […].”

HTEC Group has more than 2,000 experts spread across Central and Southeast Europe and consulting, innovation, and product design offices in Silicon Valley, New York, and London.

(Photo source: HTEC Group)