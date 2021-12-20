Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 14:18
Business

Central Romania: EUR 4 mln hotel developed in Sfântu Gheorghe

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The owners of the construction materials supplier network Depo are reconverting a former workers’ housing structure in Sfântu Gheorghe, in Covasna county, into a four-star hotel.

The total investment in the project is set to exceed EUR 4 million, with part of the funding provided by Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation.

The investment estimated initially amounted to EUR 2.5 million. Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation provided additional financing of approximately EUR 1.5 million, it said in a release.

The hotel will have 45 rooms, with surfaces between 33 and 35 sqm, three apartments, several single, twin, luxury rooms, and rooms with a kitchenette. It will also have a restaurant, bar, conference & meeting rooms, and a spa, to be developed on a recently-acquired nearby plot of land.

The works are set to be finalized this winter, and are currently focused on the interior fittings. The hotel will employ 20 people, with the recruitment process scheduled to start next year.

The construction was acquired by the current owner in 2017. Until 2019 it underwent refurbishment and had the structure and foundation redone to meet current seismic standards. The process to reconvert it into a four-star hotel began in 2019.

The hotel is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2022. The price for a double room will be of minimum EUR 60 per night, and for a single of EUR 45-50 per night.

While most of the hotels in the area of Brașov – Covasna target leisure tourism, the future Brașov International Airport enhances the perspectives of business tourism in the area, the foundation’s representatives explain. Besides business travelers, the hotel owners plan to have among the hotel's guests the athletes who train or take part in competitions in the area.

“We want to encourage the economic development of the region of Transylvania, including with urban reconversion projects, as is the one in Sfântu Gheorghe, where an abandoned building in the city was turned into a hotel for business travelers. This project will not only generate new jobs in the area, but it will also highlight the region’s investment potential by attracting business tourism,” Monika Kozma, executive director of Pro Economica Foundation, said.

The foundation plans to invest in the coming period EUR 44 million in several tourism projects in Transylvania, it said. Eleven tourism development projects, namely hotels of at least four starts and additional tourist facilities, have been selected and approved already. A 20-apartment complex in Vârșag, Harghita county, and a 115-room hotel in Târgu Mureș are among the financed projects.

(Photo courtesy of Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 09:42
08 December 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up November: The storm has passed... for now
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 14:18
Business

Central Romania: EUR 4 mln hotel developed in Sfântu Gheorghe

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The owners of the construction materials supplier network Depo are reconverting a former workers’ housing structure in Sfântu Gheorghe, in Covasna county, into a four-star hotel.

The total investment in the project is set to exceed EUR 4 million, with part of the funding provided by Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation.

The investment estimated initially amounted to EUR 2.5 million. Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation provided additional financing of approximately EUR 1.5 million, it said in a release.

The hotel will have 45 rooms, with surfaces between 33 and 35 sqm, three apartments, several single, twin, luxury rooms, and rooms with a kitchenette. It will also have a restaurant, bar, conference & meeting rooms, and a spa, to be developed on a recently-acquired nearby plot of land.

The works are set to be finalized this winter, and are currently focused on the interior fittings. The hotel will employ 20 people, with the recruitment process scheduled to start next year.

The construction was acquired by the current owner in 2017. Until 2019 it underwent refurbishment and had the structure and foundation redone to meet current seismic standards. The process to reconvert it into a four-star hotel began in 2019.

The hotel is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2022. The price for a double room will be of minimum EUR 60 per night, and for a single of EUR 45-50 per night.

While most of the hotels in the area of Brașov – Covasna target leisure tourism, the future Brașov International Airport enhances the perspectives of business tourism in the area, the foundation’s representatives explain. Besides business travelers, the hotel owners plan to have among the hotel's guests the athletes who train or take part in competitions in the area.

“We want to encourage the economic development of the region of Transylvania, including with urban reconversion projects, as is the one in Sfântu Gheorghe, where an abandoned building in the city was turned into a hotel for business travelers. This project will not only generate new jobs in the area, but it will also highlight the region’s investment potential by attracting business tourism,” Monika Kozma, executive director of Pro Economica Foundation, said.

The foundation plans to invest in the coming period EUR 44 million in several tourism projects in Transylvania, it said. Eleven tourism development projects, namely hotels of at least four starts and additional tourist facilities, have been selected and approved already. A 20-apartment complex in Vârșag, Harghita county, and a 115-room hotel in Târgu Mureș are among the financed projects.

(Photo courtesy of Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 09:42
08 December 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up November: The storm has passed... for now
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks