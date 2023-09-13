Hot Air Balloon Parade to take place in Romania’s Mureș County

The Hot Air Balloon Parade will take place later this month near the Romanian town of Mătrici, Mureș County, in Romania's famous region of Transylvania. The event is scheduled for September 22-24.

"The event will feature fifteen hot air balloons, coming from both abroad and Romania. This time, they will line up near the town of Mătrici, easily accessible from the main road. The town is located on the right side of the Mureș River, 28 kilometers northeast of Târgu Mureș and 5 kilometers from Dămieni," the organizers said, cited by Agerpres.

This year, visitors to the parade can enjoy two flight options: free flight - prior registration is required (the flight lasts between 20 and 60 minutes), and tethered flight - registrations for this can only be made on-site (the flight lasts between 5 and 15 minutes). The tethered flight will take place every day after 5:00 PM if wind conditions are suitable.

"Hot air balloons can reach heights of up to 40 meters and offer an amazing view of the surrounding area," according to the organizers.

The event will also include a fair with local and artisanal products, puppet theater shows, dance demonstrations, face painting, a playground, a raffle, and daily concerts for both children and adults. Access to the event is conditional on purchasing a ticket, which can be bought at the entrance for the price of RON 20 (EUR 4).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transylvania Hot Air Balloon on Facebook)