DIY retailer Hornbach appoints new general manager in Romania

DIY retailer Hornbach, a leader in the local market, said that Radu Oniga will be the new general manager in Romania, effective March 1. He succeeds Mugurel-Horia Rusu, who has held this role since 2005.

In Romania, Hornbach Baumarkt AG currently operates nine drive-in construction and gardening material stores and an online store.

Radu Oniga, 43, studied at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and then worked as a purchaser of non-food products in an international company. He joined Hornbach in 2016 as a procurement employee (purchaser) for the range of wood products, building materials, and prefabs. In 2017, he took over the regional management of the e-business department.

Mugurel-Horia Rusu, whose career at Hornbach began in Austria in 1996, contributed to the establishment of the branch in Romania. He managed the retailer’s stores locally, starting with the first one opened in Bucharest in 2007.

Following the transfer of responsibility to Radu Oniga, Rusu will continue to support the Hornbach Group as an advisor.

(Photo source: the company)