HR

French retailer Carrefour appoints new CEO in Romania

07 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retail giant Carrefour announced the appointment of Gilles Ballot as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Carrefour Romania starting on February 12, 2024. He will report directly to Laurent Vallée, General Secretary of Carrefour Group and Executive Director of Northern Europe. 

Laurent Vallée has been acting as interim CEO following the transfer of Julien Munch to Carrefour France as Chief Operating Officer.

After starting his career with Danone in Romania, then with Johnson & Johnson and BCG, Gilles Ballot joined Carrefour Group in 2009 as Pricing Director and later as Group Merchandise Strategic Projects Director. Next, he was appointed Carrefour Poland Regional Director and Hypermarkets Director.

In 2017, he joined Carrefour Belgium as Merchandise & Supply Chain Director, then in 2021, Carrefour Italy as Merchandise, Marketing and E-commerce Director. Since October 2022, Gilles Ballot has held the position of Merchandise Director France.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to return to Romania, the country that has shaped key professional directions for me. […] I am excited to meet the new team and better understand the current market status and, most of all, to lead this stage of the company as CEO,” said Gilles Ballot, CEO of Carrefour Romania. 

Carrefour Romania’s omnichannel network currently comprises nearly 450 stores across the country (hypermarkets, supermarkets, express, discount) and multiple partners in the e-commerce sector. The figure also includes the Cora stores acquired in the fall of 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
HR

French retailer Carrefour appoints new CEO in Romania

07 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retail giant Carrefour announced the appointment of Gilles Ballot as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Carrefour Romania starting on February 12, 2024. He will report directly to Laurent Vallée, General Secretary of Carrefour Group and Executive Director of Northern Europe. 

Laurent Vallée has been acting as interim CEO following the transfer of Julien Munch to Carrefour France as Chief Operating Officer.

After starting his career with Danone in Romania, then with Johnson & Johnson and BCG, Gilles Ballot joined Carrefour Group in 2009 as Pricing Director and later as Group Merchandise Strategic Projects Director. Next, he was appointed Carrefour Poland Regional Director and Hypermarkets Director.

In 2017, he joined Carrefour Belgium as Merchandise & Supply Chain Director, then in 2021, Carrefour Italy as Merchandise, Marketing and E-commerce Director. Since October 2022, Gilles Ballot has held the position of Merchandise Director France.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to return to Romania, the country that has shaped key professional directions for me. […] I am excited to meet the new team and better understand the current market status and, most of all, to lead this stage of the company as CEO,” said Gilles Ballot, CEO of Carrefour Romania. 

Carrefour Romania’s omnichannel network currently comprises nearly 450 stores across the country (hypermarkets, supermarkets, express, discount) and multiple partners in the e-commerce sector. The figure also includes the Cora stores acquired in the fall of 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024