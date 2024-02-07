French retailer Carrefour appoints new CEO in Romania

French retail giant Carrefour announced the appointment of Gilles Ballot as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Carrefour Romania starting on February 12, 2024. He will report directly to Laurent Vallée, General Secretary of Carrefour Group and Executive Director of Northern Europe.

Laurent Vallée has been acting as interim CEO following the transfer of Julien Munch to Carrefour France as Chief Operating Officer.

After starting his career with Danone in Romania, then with Johnson & Johnson and BCG, Gilles Ballot joined Carrefour Group in 2009 as Pricing Director and later as Group Merchandise Strategic Projects Director. Next, he was appointed Carrefour Poland Regional Director and Hypermarkets Director.

In 2017, he joined Carrefour Belgium as Merchandise & Supply Chain Director, then in 2021, Carrefour Italy as Merchandise, Marketing and E-commerce Director. Since October 2022, Gilles Ballot has held the position of Merchandise Director France.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to return to Romania, the country that has shaped key professional directions for me. […] I am excited to meet the new team and better understand the current market status and, most of all, to lead this stage of the company as CEO,” said Gilles Ballot, CEO of Carrefour Romania.

Carrefour Romania’s omnichannel network currently comprises nearly 450 stores across the country (hypermarkets, supermarkets, express, discount) and multiple partners in the e-commerce sector. The figure also includes the Cora stores acquired in the fall of 2023.

