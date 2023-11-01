Business

Holcim Romania opens first greenfield aggregates plant after EUR 3 mln investment

01 November 2023

Holcim Romania, a leading manufacturer of building materials, opened a new aggregates plant in Neudorf, Arad country, after an investment of over EUR 3 million. The company said this is the first greenfield project in its aggregates business segment.

The new facility, which will serve customers from the western part of the country, is the second-largest aggregates plant owned by Holcim in Romania.

“The Neudorf project is the first greenfield aggregates plant of Holcim Romania, built on new land, which houses modern, state-of-the-art equipment in the field of aggregates,” said Anca Alexandru, Director Ready-Mix and Agreggates, Holcim Romania.

The new Neudorf aggregates plant features modern equipment and technologies, including a new sorting and crushing station and some of the most fuel-efficient mobile equipment in their class.

Holcim Romania has five aggregates plants in its portfolio, located in Corbii Mari, Gligorești, Stăncești, Sălcioara (Stones Business Development), and Neudorf.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

