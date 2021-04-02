Swedish fashion retailer H&M’s sales in Romania slide against pandemic restrictions

The 57 local stores of the Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported net aggregated sales of SEK 2,116 million (EUR 209.25 million) between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2020, according to data presented by Profit.ro.

This is 20% lower compared to the SEK 2,642 million sales reported in the previous fiscal year. The restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the first part of the year when many stores were closed, impacted the company’s results.

In the last quarter of the fiscal year (September 1 - November 30), H&M had sales of SEK 615 million (EUR 60.8 million) in Romania, down 16% compared to the similar period of 2019. In the local currency RON, the H&M sales dropped by 12% in the last quarter and by 18% in the entire fiscal year.

(Photo: Lovelyday 12/ Dreamstime)

