Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:34
Business

Swedish fashion retailer H&M’s sales in Romania slide against pandemic restrictions

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 57 local stores of the Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported net aggregated sales of SEK 2,116 million (EUR 209.25 million) between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2020, according to data presented by Profit.ro.

This is 20% lower compared to the SEK 2,642 million sales reported in the previous fiscal year. The restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the first part of the year when many stores were closed, impacted the company’s results.

In the last quarter of the fiscal year (September 1 - November 30), H&M had sales of SEK 615 million (EUR 60.8 million) in Romania, down 16% compared to the similar period of 2019. In the local currency RON, the H&M sales dropped by 12% in the last quarter and by 18% in the entire fiscal year.

(Photo: Lovelyday 12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:34
Business

Swedish fashion retailer H&M’s sales in Romania slide against pandemic restrictions

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 57 local stores of the Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported net aggregated sales of SEK 2,116 million (EUR 209.25 million) between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2020, according to data presented by Profit.ro.

This is 20% lower compared to the SEK 2,642 million sales reported in the previous fiscal year. The restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the first part of the year when many stores were closed, impacted the company’s results.

In the last quarter of the fiscal year (September 1 - November 30), H&M had sales of SEK 615 million (EUR 60.8 million) in Romania, down 16% compared to the similar period of 2019. In the local currency RON, the H&M sales dropped by 12% in the last quarter and by 18% in the entire fiscal year.

(Photo: Lovelyday 12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic