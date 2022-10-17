Moldova's HiSky replaces Blue Air on several routes from Bucharest

Moldovan airline HiSky announced the expansion of its network with three new routes from the Romanian capital city. The company will replace Blue Air on the routes from Bucharest to Brussels, Dublin and Malaga.

The airline offers flights from Bucharest to Brussels starting from November 28, with a frequency of three times a week. The Dublin and Malaga routes will be launched in December.

"At this moment, the base in Bucharest becomes the main operating hub for HiSky, and we manage to cover business traffic, city breaks, incoming tourism and the Romanian diaspora with regular routes, as well as the most popular holiday destinations, through charter flights," said Mareș Cărăvan, commercial director of HiSky Europe, Economica.net reported.

HiSky was founded in the Republic of Moldova by Iulian Scorpan, former director of the state company Air Moldova, and by Victor Sula, who is now HiSky's deputy general director. The company's fleet comprises five aircraft, one A319 model and four A320s, all leased.

(Photo source: HiSky)