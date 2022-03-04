Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Politics

The Hill: White House considers sending VP Kamala Harris to Romania, Poland

04 March 2022
In the context of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the White House "is actively discussing" sending US vice president Kamala Harris to Warsaw and Bucharest in the coming weeks, according to official sources quoted by The Hill. The visit to Eastern Europe would reportedly be a way to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.

The US VP's possible schedule could include a visit to American troops stationed in Romania and a trip to the border with Ukraine, where many refugees arrive as they are trying to escape the war in their country.

The March 3 report from the Romanian Border Police said that almost 170,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the Russian invasion started.

According to The Hill, the US vice president's office declined to comment on Harris's travel plans.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO has moved to reinforce its eastern flank by sending more troops and military equipment to its Eastern European members, including Romania. Several NATO member countries have sent troops and aircraft to Romania, including the US. For example, the Ministry of Defence said that eight F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft of the United States of America are currently deployed in the country, in addition to troops.

(Photo source: Sheila Fitzgerald/Dreamstime.com)

