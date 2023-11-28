Local developer launches 180,000 sqm mixed-use urban regeneration project in Bucharest

HILS Development, the real estate development company founded by Ionuț Negoiță in 2018, launched on November 28 "the largest mixed-use urban regeneration project in Bucharest." According to the developer, HILS Republica will cover 180,000 sqm and include 5,000 homes.

The project is set to completely transform the former Faur-Republica industrial area over a period of 10 years. The industrial platform experienced an accelerated decline in the 90s, becoming an unusable area with abandoned and demolished buildings in the 2000s.

HILS Republica will feature over 55,000 sqm of parks and green spaces, a medical clinic, private school and kindergarten, bike paths, 20,000 sqm dedicated to office spaces, a commercial area of 50,000 sqm, and sports, wellness and entertainment facilities.

The project comes with a development plan spanning 10 years (2023 – 2033), with the first 370 homes of the project already in the works.

"In the context in which all developers talk about the 15-minute city as the desired goal, according to our calculations, HILS Republica will be the 7-minute city - an area of 18 hectares on which we are developing housing, but also all the facilities needed in a city," said Ionuț Negoiță, founder and CEO of HILS Development.

HILS Development's vision of community development through mixed-use projects focuses on the eastern area of the capital and has a 20-year planned horizon. Currently, the developer has seven large projects launched in Bucharest.

(Photo source: the company)