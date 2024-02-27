 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica earmarks EUR 189 mln to refurbish Vidraru hydropower plant

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) has launched a new tender procedure for the refurbishment works at Vidraru hydropower plant (220MW) with a starting price of EUR 189 million (plus VAT), 30% higher than the indicative price set in the previous attempt launched in 2023.

In total, Hidroelectrica launched six tender procedures for the Vidraru hydropower plant over the past eight years, but the first five failed.

The company said that it discussed with potential bidders to identify the causes of the failures in the past and eliminate them from the tender book. 

Furthermore, extensive market research was carried out to obtain a correct estimate of the value of the works in a period characterized by increased volatility, but also to align the contractual clauses with international practice to accommodate bids from both Romanian and international contractors.

"We know that it is an extremely complex project, with a high degree of uncertainty and risks, but it is of utmost importance and priority both for Hidroelectrica and the national energy system. We are confident that these changes that the new directorate will undertake will lead to the successful award of the contract and the effective completion of the works," said Karoly Borbely, CEO of Hidroelectrica, Profit.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iulian Dragomir/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica earmarks EUR 189 mln to refurbish Vidraru hydropower plant

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) has launched a new tender procedure for the refurbishment works at Vidraru hydropower plant (220MW) with a starting price of EUR 189 million (plus VAT), 30% higher than the indicative price set in the previous attempt launched in 2023.

In total, Hidroelectrica launched six tender procedures for the Vidraru hydropower plant over the past eight years, but the first five failed.

The company said that it discussed with potential bidders to identify the causes of the failures in the past and eliminate them from the tender book. 

Furthermore, extensive market research was carried out to obtain a correct estimate of the value of the works in a period characterized by increased volatility, but also to align the contractual clauses with international practice to accommodate bids from both Romanian and international contractors.

"We know that it is an extremely complex project, with a high degree of uncertainty and risks, but it is of utmost importance and priority both for Hidroelectrica and the national energy system. We are confident that these changes that the new directorate will undertake will lead to the successful award of the contract and the effective completion of the works," said Karoly Borbely, CEO of Hidroelectrica, Profit.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iulian Dragomir/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement
27 February 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica earmarks EUR 189 mln to refurbish Vidraru hydropower plant
26 February 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom gets Resilience funds for two green hydrogen plants in Romania
26 February 2024
Culture
Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan wins Silver Bear at Berlinale 2024
26 February 2024
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan followed closely by Social Democrats’ would-be challenger
23 February 2024
Culture
Le Figaro Littéraire dedicates the front page to three famous Romanian writers