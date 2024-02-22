Energy

Hidroelectrica to go ahead with 65MW hydropower project criticized by green activists

22 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) is about to receive the green light from the Government for the completion and connection to the national energy system of the Bumbești, Dumitra, and Livezeni hydropower plants on the Jiu River, with a cumulative installed power of over 65 MW. 

The current physical stage of completion of the works is almost 89%, according to the Ministry of Energy, Profit.ro reported.

The project is more than 20 years old. Environmental organizations claim that it would "mutilate" Natura 2000 protected sites, and they have blocked it for several years in the courts. But in 2022, it was exempted from environmental regulations as a “project of national interest” under government decision. Furthermore, the project was put on the list for financing under the EU-funded REPower EU program.

The Ministry of Energy has initiated the expropriation procedures for the land needed by the project.

Similar procedures in 2018 were contested in court by the environmental organizations Bankwatch Romania and Agent Green. The court rejected the NGO’s claims, but there is a way of appeal.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liviu Popa/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Hidroelectrica to go ahead with 65MW hydropower project criticized by green activists

22 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) is about to receive the green light from the Government for the completion and connection to the national energy system of the Bumbești, Dumitra, and Livezeni hydropower plants on the Jiu River, with a cumulative installed power of over 65 MW. 

The current physical stage of completion of the works is almost 89%, according to the Ministry of Energy, Profit.ro reported.

The project is more than 20 years old. Environmental organizations claim that it would "mutilate" Natura 2000 protected sites, and they have blocked it for several years in the courts. But in 2022, it was exempted from environmental regulations as a “project of national interest” under government decision. Furthermore, the project was put on the list for financing under the EU-funded REPower EU program.

The Ministry of Energy has initiated the expropriation procedures for the land needed by the project.

Similar procedures in 2018 were contested in court by the environmental organizations Bankwatch Romania and Agent Green. The court rejected the NGO’s claims, but there is a way of appeal.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liviu Popa/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2024
Business
PwC: Romania climbs to 28th place in ranking of 33 most attractive EMEA countries for private companies
22 February 2024
Politics
New poll shows Romania’s ruling coalition would get 51% of the votes for Parliament
22 February 2024
Politics
Romania's ruling parties join forces in European elections
21 February 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils renewed version of its all-electric Spring
21 February 2024
Startup
Danish fintech co-founded by Romanian launches with EUR 5 mln seed funding  
21 February 2024
Culture
Three ancient gold bracelets stolen from Romania, brought back from Belgium
16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
16 February 2024
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep sues producer of supplement that she says led to doping charge