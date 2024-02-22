Hidroelectrica to go ahead with 65MW hydropower project criticized by green activists

Romanian state company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) is about to receive the green light from the Government for the completion and connection to the national energy system of the Bumbești, Dumitra, and Livezeni hydropower plants on the Jiu River, with a cumulative installed power of over 65 MW.

The current physical stage of completion of the works is almost 89%, according to the Ministry of Energy, Profit.ro reported.

The project is more than 20 years old. Environmental organizations claim that it would "mutilate" Natura 2000 protected sites, and they have blocked it for several years in the courts. But in 2022, it was exempted from environmental regulations as a “project of national interest” under government decision. Furthermore, the project was put on the list for financing under the EU-funded REPower EU program.

The Ministry of Energy has initiated the expropriation procedures for the land needed by the project.

Similar procedures in 2018 were contested in court by the environmental organizations Bankwatch Romania and Agent Green. The court rejected the NGO’s claims, but there is a way of appeal.

(Photo source: Liviu Popa/Dreamstime.com)