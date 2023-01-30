Business

Hidroelectrica ponders 300MW PV park in Brasov county

30 January 2023
State-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica seeks to hire a consultant to draft a feasibility study for a PV park and a green H2 production facility in Brasov county (Mandra) – on the site where it previously planned to develop a hydropower plant.

While the hydropower plant would have generated only 27MW, the PV park may have an installed peak power of 300MW, according to sources familiar with the project, quoted by Profit.ro.

The hydropower plant was designed during the communist regime and would have served rather for flood control and irrigation.

The precise location is along the Olt river on the territory of Hoghiz, Sercaia and Mandra (Sona), where the company owns 396 ha of land.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stangot/Dreamstime.com)

1

