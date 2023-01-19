Israeli Nofar Energy adds 73MW PV project to its 600MW portfolio in Romania

Nofar Energy of Israel announced that it added another 73 MWp to its portfolio of green projects in Romania, estimated at 600 MWp at the end of 2022, by taking over a photovoltaic project in Slobozia county.

The project will enter the construction stage in the first part of 2023 and will be expanded up to 130 MWp if the national power grid capacity allows it, Profit.ro announced.

Nofar Energy has developed in Romania a portfolio of PV projects with a capacity of over 600 MWp. Most of them will enter the construction stage in the second part of this year and start production (or storage) in 2024-2025.

Among the projects, Nofar aims to complete the largest photovoltaic park in Romania and Eastern Europe, which will be operational at the end of 2023.

“Rătești photovoltaic project with a capacity of 155 MWp is in the final stage of construction, and it is going to be connected to the national power grid at the beginning of this year,” confirmed Favi Stelian, CEO of Nofar Energy Romania.

Nofar has earmarked over EUR 500 mln for investments in the next two years, only for the projects already started.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dorici1950/Dreamstime.com)